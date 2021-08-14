We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wabtec (WAB) Picks John Olin to Succeed Pat Dugan as CFO
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, which operates as Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) , has chosen John Olin as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Oct 1, 2021.
Olin has served as the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Harley-Davidson, where he helped reshape the company. Previously, he worked as controller of Kraft Foods' Cheese Division. His work experience includes 12 years of financial leadership at Kraft, Oscar Mayer Foods, and Miller Brewing Company.
Wabtec’s president and CEO Rafael Santana, stated, "John is a seasoned finance leader who has built his career on delivering results through dynamic market cycles, and is committed to delivering long-term shareholder value.”
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price
Olin will succeed Pat Dugan, who will depart the company in the fourth quarter. Dugan served Wabtec for nearly 20 years. Ever since becoming the CFO in 2014, Dugan “has actively participated in growing the company from roughly $2.5 billion in revenues to nearly $8 billion”, Wabtec’s president and CEO Rafael Santana stated. Dugan also played a pivotal role in the company’s notable acquisitions of Faiveley Transport and GE Transportation.
