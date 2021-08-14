We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 4.31% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PATH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 7, 2021.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PATH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PATH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.