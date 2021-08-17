The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Morgan Stanley, Royal Dutch Shell, Applied Materials, Fidelity National Information Services and Micron Technology

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 16, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. (
V Quick Quote V - Free Report) , Morgan Stanley ( MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) , Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A Quick Quote RDS.A - Free Report) , Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT Quick Quote AMAT - Free Report) , Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS Quick Quote FIS - Free Report) and Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU Quick Quote MU - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog: Top Stock Reports for Visa, Morgan Stanley and Royal Dutch Shell
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa, Morgan Stanley, and Royal Dutch Shell. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+18.8% vs. -1.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Visa continues to benefit from Visa Europe acquisition, increasing business volumes, investment in digital technology and a solid balance sheet.
The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence is likely to drive spending, expanding business volumes in turn. Backed by its strong cash position, the company remains committed to boost its shareholder value. High operating expenses, however, are stressing the operating margins.
(You can
) read the full research report on Visa here >>> Morgan Stanley shares have gained +39.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Investment Banking industry's gain of +24.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's focus on less capital-market dependent operations and opportunistic buyouts will keep aiding financials.
Its second-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of solid advisory business, rise in interest income and dismal trading performance. The company's robust capital deployments reflect solid liquidity position. Elevated expenses due to its investments in franchise, however, are likely to hurt the bottom line.
(You can
) read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>
Shares of
Royal Dutch Shell have gained +1.9% in the past three months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry's loss of -0.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that with LNG demand likely to rise significantly in the near-to-medium term, Shell's position as a major supplier of LNG is likely to improve the company's cash flow.
Its long-term cash flow also stands to benefit from attractive growth opportunities ahead. Shell is making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future and pledged to attain net-zero emissions by 2050. The firm's high investment grade rating, meanwhile, translates into low borrowing rates.
(You can
) read the full research report on Royal Dutch Shell here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Applied Materials, Fidelity National Information Services and Micron Technology.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Morgan Stanley, Royal Dutch Shell, Applied Materials, Fidelity National Information Services and Micron Technology
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 16, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) , Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) , Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A - Free Report) , Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) , Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS - Free Report) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Stock Reports for Visa, Morgan Stanley and Royal Dutch Shell
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa, Morgan Stanley, and Royal Dutch Shell. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+18.8% vs. -1.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Visa continues to benefit from Visa Europe acquisition, increasing business volumes, investment in digital technology and a solid balance sheet.
The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence is likely to drive spending, expanding business volumes in turn. Backed by its strong cash position, the company remains committed to boost its shareholder value. High operating expenses, however, are stressing the operating margins.
(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)
Morgan Stanley shares have gained +39.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Investment Banking industry's gain of +24.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's focus on less capital-market dependent operations and opportunistic buyouts will keep aiding financials.
Its second-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of solid advisory business, rise in interest income and dismal trading performance. The company's robust capital deployments reflect solid liquidity position. Elevated expenses due to its investments in franchise, however, are likely to hurt the bottom line.
(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)
Shares of Royal Dutch Shell have gained +1.9% in the past three months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry's loss of -0.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that with LNG demand likely to rise significantly in the near-to-medium term, Shell's position as a major supplier of LNG is likely to improve the company's cash flow.
Its long-term cash flow also stands to benefit from attractive growth opportunities ahead. Shell is making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future and pledged to attain net-zero emissions by 2050. The firm's high investment grade rating, meanwhile, translates into low borrowing rates.
(You can read the full research report on Royal Dutch Shell here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Applied Materials, Fidelity National Information Services and Micron Technology.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.