All-World Low Volatility ETF (ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 19.7% from its 52-week low of $88.72/share.

Does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

ACWV in Focus

The underlying MSCI All Country World Minimum Volatility Index measures the combined performance of equity securities in both emerging and developed markets that have lower absolute volatility. The fund charges 20 bps in fees.

Why the Move?

While easy money and fiscal policies helped the global markets, rising Delta variant scare have brightened the demand for low-volatility stocks and ETFs too.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 15.68, which gives cues of further rally.


 


