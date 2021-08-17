We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
6 Best ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street delivered a moderate performance last week with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones adding 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively and the Nasdaq Composite losing 0.1% last week. However, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were at records with longest streak of closing records since March, per a MarketWatch article.
A few updates led to this result. Optimism about corporate earnings and upbeat economic data points and the passage of the infrastructure bill helped two key U.S. equity indexes go higher. However, the University of Michigan consumer-sentiment index fell to 70.2 in August from 81.2 in prior month, marking the lowest level since April of 2020. This piece of information subdued the market mood to some extent.
There were talks of rising rate worries as two Fed officials gave cues of a QE tapering in the near term. This has favored value stocks more than the growth stocks. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that won last week.
ETFs in Focus
China
Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR - Free Report) – Up 8.25%
The underlying MSCI China Real Estate 10/50 Index tracks the performance of companies in the real estate sector in the MSCI China Index. The fund charges 66 bps in fees.
Agriculture
iPatha.B Sugar Subindex TR ETN (SGG - Free Report) – Up 7.64%
The underlying Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on sugar. The ETN charges 45 bps in fees.
Technology
Robotics Artificial Intelligence Direxion (UBOT - Free Report) – Up 6.08%
The underlying Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index provides exposure to companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption & utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.32%.
Materials
DWA Basic Materials Momentum Invesco ETF (PYZ - Free Report) – Up 5.87%
The underlying Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that show relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges. The expense ratio of the fund is 60 bps in fees.
Colombia
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG - Free Report) – Up 5.57%
The underlying MSCI All Colombia Select 25/50 Index is designed to represent the performance of the Broad Colombian Equity Universe, while including constituents with minimum level of liquidity and applying the MSCI 25/50 Indexes methodology. The fund charges 62 bps in fees.
Gaming
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ - Free Report) – Up 5.47%
The underlying Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index tracks the performance of a tiered-weight portfolio of globally-listed equity securities of companies that are actively involved in the sports betting industry. The fund charges 75 bps in fees.