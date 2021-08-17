We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Schwab's (SCHW) July Metrics Improve as Markets Appreciate
Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) released its activity report for July 2021. Total client assets were $7.64 trillion, up 1% from June 2021 and 79% from July 2020. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.7884 trillion, up 1% from the prior month and 74% year over year.
Net new assets were $44.3 billion during the reported month. This was up 2% from June 2021-level and grew substantially from the end of the prior-year month level of $11.4 billion.
Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $546.6 billion rose 2% from June 2021 and 44% year over year. Average margin balances of $79.9 billion increased 2% from the previous month and were up significantly year over year. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $151.3 billion, down 6% from the previous month.
Schwab opened 402,000 new brokerage accounts in July 2021, down 19% from the prior month but up 95% from the year-earlier month.
Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 32.4 million at the end of July, relatively stable sequentially and up significantly from the year-ago month. Further, clients’ banking accounts were 1.6 million, almost stable on a sequential basis and up 7% from July 2020. Likewise, the number of retirement plan participants was on par with the prior month level and grew 26% year over year to 2.2 million.
Schwab’s acquisitions have reinforced its position as a leading brokerage player and will be accretive to earnings. By offering commission-free trading, the company has been able to witness a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, which, in turn, is improving its market share.
So far this year, shares of the company have gained 39.6% compared with 39.5% growth recorded by the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Brokers
Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR - Free Report) released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for July 2021. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a 32 year-over-year rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades to 2,363,000.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW - Free Report) reported total trading volume of $20.6 trillion in July 2021. Average daily volumes were $972.2 billion, up 34.2% year over year.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) is likely to come out with May figures soon.