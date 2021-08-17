BD's (BDX) New Offering to Boost Labs' Flow Cytometry Abilities

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, recently announced the launch of a new benchtop cell analyzer, BD FACSymphony A1 Cell Analyzer. The fluorescence-activated cell analyzer is expected to equip laboratories of all sizes with sophisticated flow cytometry capabilities.
For investors’ note, the BD FACSymphony A1 Cell Analyzer features BD FACSymphony instrument technology with the flexibility to meet a broad spectrum of research needs, along with BD FACSDiva Software for streamlined workflows.
It should be noted that the BD FACSymphony A1 Cell Analyzer joins the extended family of BD FACSymphony Cell Analyzers and Sorters. The system is an important addition to the comprehensive line-up of flow cytometers for wider accessibility of flow cytometry capabilities to researchers.
The latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s position in the global Biosciences space. The Biosciences business is a part of the company’s broader BD Life Sciences arm.
Significance of the Launch
Per management, research time and resource allocation are very crucial factors in determining the most suitable cell analyzer to perform the required work by the company’s customers. Thus, the compact size of the system makes it a better choice for individual laboratories with limited space.
Researchers can perform independent detection of both large and small particles, such as extracellular vesicles, on a single instrument utilizing the optional BD Small Particle Detector. It also enables larger laboratories to perform exploratory experiments without engaging free-standing cell analyzers that are required for more complex and longer lead-time experiments.
The fluorescence-activated cell sorter technology of the latest analyzer is expected to enable the precise isolation of selected single cells from complex samples.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Markets and Markets, the global flow cytometry market is projected to grow from an estimated $4.0 billion in 2019 to $6.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Factors like technological advancements in flow cytometers and the growing adoption of its techniques in research activities and clinical trials are likely to drive the market.
Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s business worldwide.
Recent Developments
Of late, BD has witnessed a few notable developments across its businesses.
The company, this month, reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results where its segmental performance, along with solid geographical revenues, was impressive.
BD, in July, acquired Tepha, Inc. This buyout is expected to provide additional innovation potential that can accelerate the growth of BD's surgical mesh portfolio and drive the company into potential new areas within soft tissue repair, reconstruction and regeneration.
Also in July, the company announced the commercial release of a new bdbiosciences.com web and eCommerce site. The digital marketplace has been designed with the aim of providing an improved online purchasing experience for users and their procurement teams.
Price Performance
Shares of BD have lost 5.1% in the past year against the
Currently, BD carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) , IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ( IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) .
Henry Schein's long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 13.9%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
IDEXX’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 19.9%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Intuitive Surgical’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 9.7%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
