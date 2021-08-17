Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 18. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered earnings surprise of 1.3%. Further, it has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78.4%, on average. How Are Estimates Placed?
Brinker (EAT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 18. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered earnings surprise of 1.3%. Further, it has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78.4%, on average.
How Are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share. The figure suggests an improvement from prior-year quarter’s loss per share of 88 cents. For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $996.5 million. This suggests a surge of 76.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.
Factors at Play
The company’s performance in the quarter is likely to have benefited from robust Chili's and Maggiano's revenues. Chili’s turn-around strategies continue to yield positive results with traffic and sales moving in the positive direction. These strategies are focused on simplifying Chili’s core menu by improving recipes, strengthening value proposition with higher-quality ingredients and new cooking techniques to deliver better food at more compelling price points.
The company’s expansion efforts are likely to have boosted the top line. In first, second and third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company opened seven, three and six new restaurants, respectively. The company is witnessing pent up demand for dine-in experience on the back of ramped-up vaccination drive and easing of capacity restrictions. To this end, additional team members are being hired to support higher volumes.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chili's and Maggiano's company sales are pegged at $857 million and $74 million, up 62.1% and 113.9% year over year, respectively.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Brinker International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brinker International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Brinker International has an Earnings ESP 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Peer Releases
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics increased year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted loss of 99 cents per share. Quarterly revenues of $290.3 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $285 million. The top line also rallied 126.7% year over year. The upside can be primarily attributed to the lifting of capacity and social-distancing restrictions, which boosted dining room capacity.
McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics increased year over year. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.37, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. The bottom line rose 259.1% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $5,887.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,629 million. Moreover, the figure rose 56.5% year over year. The top line benefited from increase in global comparable sales.
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics increased year over year. The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.01, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted loss per share of 46 cents. Meanwhile, quarterly revenues of $7,496.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,243 million. The top line increased 77.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The uptick was driven by growth in comparable store sales.