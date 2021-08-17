We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Dillards (DDS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dillards (DDS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Dillards is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS's full-year earnings has moved 65% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that DDS has returned about 211.20% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 3.82%. This means that Dillards is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, DDS belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 65.45% so far this year, meaning that DDS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track DDS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.