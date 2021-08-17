We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of August 16, 2021
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY - Free Report) is a leading specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States.Shares of O'Reilly have outperformed the Auto sector on a year-to-date basis. The specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts has been generating record revenues since 28 consecutive years on the back of stable growth in the auto parts market and expansion of the store base. O'Reilly is poised to benefit from store openings and distribution centers in profitable regions. The company has a competitive edge due to dual market strategy by serving Do-it-Yourself (DIY) and Do-it-for-Me (DIFM) customers. Customer-centric business model and growing demand for high-quality auto parts are likely to boost O’Reilly’s prospects. Further, raised full-year 2021 outlook further instills optimism. Earnings per share are now envisioned within $26.80-$27.00 versus the previous view of $24.75-$24.95. Thus, the stock is viewed as a solid bet.
Sonos (SONO - Free Report) operates as a consumer electronics company that is primarily involved in the manufacturing of smart speakers with immersive sound experience.Sonos reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It has raised the outlook for fiscal 2021. The company remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — the expansion of its brand, the expansion of its offerings and driving operational excellence. Sonos is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the growing global audio market. Sonos is likely to benefit from its proprietary software backed by a comprehensive product portfolio. It outsources the manufacturing to contractors based in China for a competitive advantage. Expansion of direct-to-consumer initiatives, brand image and extended partner ecosystem aid its growth strategy.