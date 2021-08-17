We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) closed at $27.52, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the home goods retailer had gained 2.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BBBY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BBBY to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, down 23.28% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $8.31 billion, which would represent changes of +252.48% and -9.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BBBY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. BBBY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BBBY has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.05 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.44.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.