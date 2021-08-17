We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Conn's (CONN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Conn's (CONN - Free Report) closed at $23.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 1.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.65% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
CONN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $399.76 million, up 8.95% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion, which would represent changes of +4766.67% and +9.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CONN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, CONN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.35, which means CONN is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, CONN's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Consumer Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
