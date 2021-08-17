We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $249.20, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 5.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.
CRM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 25, 2021. On that day, CRM is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.23 billion, up 21.01% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $25.93 billion, which would represent changes of -22.76% and +22.01%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. CRM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note CRM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 66.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.03.
Meanwhile, CRM's PEG ratio is currently 3.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.