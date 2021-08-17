We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lennar (LEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lennar (LEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $108.76, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 12.72% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LEN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.24, up 52.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.27 billion, up 23.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.54 per share and revenue of $28.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +72.48% and +26.91%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LEN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, LEN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.06, which means LEN is trading at a premium to the group.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.