At Home Group (HOME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
At Home Group (HOME - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $36.99, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home decor retailer had gained 0.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.65% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HOME as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOME should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.53% lower. HOME is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, HOME is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.67.
It is also worth noting that HOME currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HOME in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.