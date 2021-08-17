We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
REV Group (REVG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
REV Group (REVG - Free Report) closed at $15.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REVG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect REVG to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 230%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $650.35 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +720% and +11.43%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for REVG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. REVG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, REVG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.91, so we one might conclude that REVG is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.