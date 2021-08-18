If You Invested $1000 in Boston Scientific 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Boston Scientific (
BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BSX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Boston Scientific's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Boston Scientific's main business drivers.
Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.
Boston Scientific currently has 3 global reportable segments viz. Cardiovascular (39.1% of total revenue in 2020; down 13.1% organically from 2019), Rhythm and Neuro (27.8%; down 13.4%) and MedSurg (31.6%; down 6.7%).
While Cardiovascular includes Interventional Cardiology (IC) and Peripheral Interventions (PI), Rhythm and Neuro comprises Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. The MedSurg group comprises 2 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health.
The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.
The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.
Within the CRM segment, the company deals with implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The portfolio includes implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker (CRT-P) systems.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Boston Scientific ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $6,967.24, or a 596.72% gain, as of August 17, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 275.58% and the price of gold increased -4.13% over the same time frame in comparison.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BSX.
Boston Scientific ended the second quarter on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) marked a 400% surge from the year-ago figure. Organic revenues at each of its core segments and geographies were up in the quarter. Recovery from the pandemic occurred more quickly than expected, particularly in the United States. New product launches contributed to the top line significantly. Raised 2021 view is indicative of this momentum to continue through the rest of the year. The company currently expects more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021. Boston Scientific has outperformed the industry over the past six months. Escalating costs however put pressure on the bottom line.
The stock is up 8.32% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 13 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
If You Invested $1000 in Boston Scientific 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BSX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Boston Scientific's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Boston Scientific's main business drivers.
Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.
Boston Scientific currently has 3 global reportable segments viz. Cardiovascular (39.1% of total revenue in 2020; down 13.1% organically from 2019), Rhythm and Neuro (27.8%; down 13.4%) and MedSurg (31.6%; down 6.7%).
While Cardiovascular includes Interventional Cardiology (IC) and Peripheral Interventions (PI), Rhythm and Neuro comprises Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. The MedSurg group comprises 2 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health.
The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.
The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.
Within the CRM segment, the company deals with implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The portfolio includes implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker (CRT-P) systems.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Boston Scientific ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $6,967.24, or a 596.72% gain, as of August 17, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 275.58% and the price of gold increased -4.13% over the same time frame in comparison.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BSX.
Boston Scientific ended the second quarter on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) marked a 400% surge from the year-ago figure. Organic revenues at each of its core segments and geographies were up in the quarter. Recovery from the pandemic occurred more quickly than expected, particularly in the United States. New product launches contributed to the top line significantly. Raised 2021 view is indicative of this momentum to continue through the rest of the year. The company currently expects more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021. Boston Scientific has outperformed the industry over the past six months. Escalating costs however put pressure on the bottom line.The stock is up 8.32% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 13 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.