Company News for Aug 17, 2021

  • Shares of Niu Technologies (NIU - Free Report) jumped 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.
  • Seabridge Gold Inc.’s (SA - Free Report) shares increased 3.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 loss of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05 per share.
  • Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE - Free Report) gained 0.9% after the company and its partner BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) submitted their initial data to the U.S. Food and Drug administration for its approval of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) shares declined 4.3% on reports that the U.S. government has launched an investigation into the electric carmaker’s Autopilot system following reports of multiple clashes.

