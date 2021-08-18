We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Products (APD) Commissions Hydrogen Station in Shandong
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) recently declared that it has commissioned its first hydrogen station in Shandong Province for fueling buses and trucks. The move is aimed at supporting China's "Hydrogen into Ten Thousand Homes" demonstration project and green transportation.
The company expedited many hydrogen production and application projects in the province in support of this national project. It is a high-level project started by China's Ministry of Science and Technology in association with Shandong provincial government. It is expected to promote the comprehensive use of hydrogen energy and demonstrate hydrogen applications in industrial parks, community buildings and transportation to create a hydrogen-powered society.
It is Air Products’ first and also one of the first hydrogen fueling stations in Shandong. It is equipped with the company's patented fueling technology and two state-of-the-art dispensers, with hydrogen energy supplied by its production facility in Zibo. The station can fuel various fleets of public buses and trucks used for logistics.
Shandong has unique advantages in hydrogen energy resources and has set up a complete hydrogen industry value chain inclusive of production, storage, transportation and applications for future development.
Air Products, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.95-$9.05 for fiscal 2021 and $2.44-$2.54 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. It expects capital spending of roughly $2.5 billion for the fiscal, excluding the Jazan transaction.
