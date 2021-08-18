We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AT&T (T) Expands 5G on FirstNet to Support First Responders
AT&T Inc. (T - Free Report) has expanded 5G connectivity for first responders on FirstNet to ensure that public safety officials have greater access to the connectivity they need to address incidents.
FirstNet is a nationwide, high-speed wireless broadband network that is used for public safety. It allows first responders, emergency personnel and other essential workers to communicate during emergencies. It is built by AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority — an independent agency within the federal government.
First responders in an additional 10 cities across the United States will now have access to 5G. These are Austin, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Knoxville, Phoenix, Raleigh and San Antonio.
First responders in parts of 38 cities and more than 20 venues have access to AT&T’s 5G+ spectrum.
The FirstNet MegaRange, which was launched in January 2021, significantly boosted cellular transmission strength and enabled first responders to operate farther away. It improves coverage issues, whether at the edges of coverage or in dense urban environments.
AT&T ESInet has been integrated with the FirstNet network to increase the resiliency of AT&T’s NextGen 9-1-1 services.
AT&T currently covers 250 million people in the United States with 5G using sub-6 MHz spectrum across 500 markets. It plans to begin C-Band deployment by the end of this year and expects to cover almost 200 million points-of-presence with C-Band by the end of 2023.
AT&T is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for its wireless services. The company continues to invest in key areas for long-term sustainable growth.
