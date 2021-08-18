In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Accenture PLC (ACN)
Equifax, Inc. (EFX)
Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)
Image: Bigstock
Verisk (VRSK) Appoints Sunita Holzer as CHRO and Executive VP
Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK - Free Report) yesterday announced that Sunita Holzer has joined the company as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (“CHRO”).
Holzer, who succeeds Vince McCarthy, will be reporting to Scott Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO at Verisk. She will be supervising Verisk’s global human resources operations and strategy.
Holzer has served in HR leadership roles across several industries. Recently, she served as executive vice president and CHRO of Realogy. Previously, she had worked as an executive vice president and CHRO for Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC Technology). She has also worked as CHRO for Chubb Insurance and was the chief diversity officer at American Express. Currently, she serves on the board of directors for South Jersey Industries and is also a Human Resources Management Department Advisory Board member at Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations.
Considering Holzer’s HR leadership experience across relevant industries, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen Verisk’s competitive position in the market.
Scott Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO at Verisk, stated, “Given her business expertise and passion for organizational development and professional coaching, we welcome her leadership in meticulously fostering the Verisk culture and reinforcing our values as we continue to grow. I’m looking forward to partnering with Sunita as she becomes a welcome addition to Verisk’s strong leadership team.”
Over the past year, shares of Verisk have gained 1.2% compared with 22.9% growth of the industry it belongs to and 33.9% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Accenture (ACN - Free Report) , Equifax (EFX - Free Report) and BGSF Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Accenture, Equifax and BGSF Inc. is 10%, 14% and 20%, respectively.