We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has The Kroger (KR) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. The Kroger (KR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
The Kroger is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 8.92% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, KR has gained about 36.81% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -4.01%. This shows that The Kroger is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, KR belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.14% so far this year, so KR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
KR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.