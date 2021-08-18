In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
TransUnion (TRU) Appoints New International Business President
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) recently announced the promotion of Todd Skinner to the position of its International business’ president, effective Aug 16.
Todd Skinner is succeeding David Neenan, who announced his retirement in January 2022. Under the leadership of Neenan, TransUnion’s International business witnessed double-digit growth in each successive year. He will remain with TransUnion in an advisory role through January 2022.
Skinner joined TransUnion in 2014 and currently works as the company’s regional president of Canada, Latin American and Caribbean. He represents TransUnion on the board of directors for Buro De Credito (Mexico’s credit reporting bureau) and serves on the board of directors for Cliffside Capital. Prior to joining TransUnion, Skinner held leadership roles at First Canadian Title and HSBC.
Considering Skinner’s almost 30 years of experience in providing information solutions globally, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen TransUnion’s competitive position in the market.
Chris Cartwright, president and chief executive officer of TransUnion, stated, “Todd is an outstanding leader, and I’m confident in his ability to build upon our momentum as we pursue additional growth in international markets.”
So far this year, shares of TransUnion have gained 20.2% compared with 17.1% growth of the industry it belongs to.
