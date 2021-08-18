Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TransUnion (TRU) Appoints New International Business President

Read MoreHide Full Article

TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) recently announced the promotion of Todd Skinner to the position of its International business’ president, effective Aug 16.

Todd Skinner is succeeding David Neenan, who announced his retirement in January 2022. Under the leadership of Neenan, TransUnion’s International business witnessed double-digit growth in each successive year. He will remain with TransUnion in an advisory role through January 2022.

Skinner joined TransUnion in 2014 and currently works as the company’s regional president of Canada, Latin American and Caribbean. He represents TransUnion on the board of directors for Buro De Credito (Mexico’s credit reporting bureau) and serves on the board of directors for Cliffside Capital. Prior to joining TransUnion, Skinner held leadership roles at First Canadian Title and HSBC.

Considering Skinner’s almost 30 years of experience in providing information solutions globally, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen TransUnion’s competitive position in the market.

Chris Cartwright, president and chief executive officer of TransUnion, stated, “Todd is an outstanding leader, and I’m confident in his ability to build upon our momentum as we pursue additional growth in international markets.”

So far this year, shares of TransUnion have gained 20.2% compared with 17.1% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some similarly-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Accenture (ACN - Free Report) , Equifax (EFX - Free Report) and BGSF Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Accenture, Equifax and BGSF Inc. is 10%, 14% and 20%, respectively.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:


Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>

TransUnion (TRU) - free report >>

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) - free report >>

Published in

business-services