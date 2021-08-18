We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Got Crushed Today
Shares of CleanSpark (CLSK - Free Report) , an energy-technology and cryptocurrency-mining company, dropped significantly in Tuesday’s trading session after it reported Q3 earnings. After falling as much as 22% earlier in the day, CLSK closed down 15.2%.
Revenue of $11.9 million missed analyst expectations despite increasing 250% year-over-year. Most of this growth came from CleanSpark’s Bitcoin mining business. The company mined a record 191 tokens during the period, which brings its total to 301.4 Bitcoin on its balance sheet. But investors were shocked at the size of CLSK’s net loss: $16.7 million, or -$0.49 per share. Wall Street was anticipating a profit instead.
Management still raised its full-year guidance, and now projects revenue in the range of $49 million to $62 million. However, much of this new outlook is reliant on the price of Bitcoin shooting higher to the $47,000 level.
CLSK is now down more than 61% year-to-date.