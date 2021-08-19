The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, JPMorgan, AstraZeneca, Keurig Dr Pepper and Phillips 66

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 18, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corporation (
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

Here are highlights from Tuesday's Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, JPMorgan and AstraZeneca
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft, JPMorgan, and AstraZeneca. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Shares of
Microsoft have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+40.7% vs. +35.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that it has been benefiting from strength in its Azure cloud platform. Teams' user growth is gaining from the pandemic-induced remote working scenario and the adoption of hybrid work models.
The company is also witnessing growth in the user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. Microsoft, however, expects Surface revenues to decline in the fiscal first quarter due to supply chain disruptions. Increased spending on Azure enhancements amid intensifying competition in the cloud space is likely to dent margins.
read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>

JPMorgan shares have gained +9.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry's gain of +17.2%, but the bank's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The Zacks analyst believes that strategic buyouts, global expansion, digitization initiatives, and decent mortgage banking business will keep supporting its financials.
JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments indicate its earnings strength as well as a solid balance sheet. Such factors are likely to enhance shareholder value. The pandemic-induced economic downturn is weighing heavily on the loan demand; however, a robust economic recovery might lead to rise in demand for loans. Steadily rising expenses also remain a concern.
read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)
Shares of
AstraZeneca have gained +5.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +11.9%, however, the company's Q2 earnings were in line with estimates while sales beat the same.
The Zacks analyst believes that AstraZeneca stands to benefit from a strong diversified portfolio, an expanding presence in emerging markets, ongoing cost-cutting initiatives and a robust pipeline. The Alexion buyout strengthens its immunology franchise, adding several drugs that are likely to boost its top line. It's diabetes franchise, however, faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit.
read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Keurig Dr Pepper and Phillips 66.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, JPMorgan, AstraZeneca, Keurig Dr Pepper and Phillips 66
