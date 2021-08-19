We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Banks Record Solid July Credit Card Data on Fiscal Aid, Liquidity
The U.S. credit card delinquency and charged off rates declined/were stable in July 2021 for majority of issuers. The trend seems to be driven by continued fiscal support and households’ strong liquidity position. These are, thereby, enabling customers to remain current on their payments.
Details
Bank of America’s (BAC - Free Report) delinquencies declined to 0.92% in July from June’s 0.97%, while charge-off rate of 1.61% was down from 1.78%. Also, JPMorgan’s (JPM - Free Report) delinquency rate of 0.64% fell from the prior month’s 0.67%. Its rate of losses on credit card loans decreased 16 basis points (bps) in July to 1.14%.
Similarly, for Citigroup (C - Free Report) credit card charge-off rate decreased 30 bps to 1.52% in the reported month, while its delinquency rate fell 3 bps from the prior month to 0.87%. For Synchrony Financial’s (SYF - Free Report) adjusted charge-off rate plunged 110 bps to 2.20% in July, while the company’s core delinquencies were stable at 2.10%.
Discover Financial’s (DFS - Free Report) delinquency rate decreased to 1.42% in the reported month from 1.43% in June, while its charge-off rate declined 46 bps to 1.72%. American Express’ (AXP - Free Report) rate of delinquencies and charge off rates were both stable at 0.60% and 0.70%, respectively.
However, another major credit card issuer, Capital One’s (COF - Free Report) delinquency rate rose 3 bps to 1.71%. The company’s charge-off rate decreased to 1.45% from 2.12% in June.
Our Take
As stimulus payments and economic recovery continue to help consumers in lowering their credit card debts, there is less chance that net charge-offs and delinquency rates will rise substantially in the near term. Also, solid household balance sheet and liquidity position offer support. Thus, this will keep aiding banks’ credit quality to a great extent.