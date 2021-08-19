Back to top

Southwestern Energy (SWN) Announces Pricing of Senior Notes

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN - Free Report) announced that it has priced its $1,200,000,000 aggregate principal of senior notes.

The aggregate principal amount has been upsized from $1,000,000,000. The senior notes will carry an interest rate of 5.375% and are likely to mature by 2030. The leading producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids has priced the notes at 100% of their face value. The company added that depending on satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the offering of the notes will likely be closed by Aug 30.

Southwestern Energy is planning to allocate the offerings’ net proceeds to finance its previously-announced tender offers. The proceeds will also get allocated for the redemption of certain series of its senior notes that are outstanding. The company announced that a portion of the net proceeds could also be utilized for repaying borrowings under its Credit Agreement. From the remaining of the net proceeds, if any, the company has decided to earmark the amount for clearing other debt and general corporate activities.

