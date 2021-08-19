Aurinia (AUPH) Adds Two Candidates, Boosts Immunology Pipeline

Aurinia ( AUPH Quick Quote AUPH - Free Report) announced that it has acquired two new pipeline candidates, which will target rare autoimmune and kidney-related diseases. Both the candidates, renamed as AUR200 and AUR300 following the acquisition, will help expand the company’s immunology portfolio. Please note that both the candidates are currently in pre-clinical development.
AUR200 is a recombinant Fc fusion protein targeting B-cell. The candidate is designed to specifically block B-cell Activating Factor (“BAFF”) and A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand (“APRIL”). Both BAFF and APRIL promote B cell survival and differentiation.
AUR300 is a novel peptide therapeutic to modulate M2 macrophage — a type of white blood cell — via the macrophage mannose receptor CD206. Since M2 macrophage dysregulation drives fibrosis, AUR300 is designed to reduce M2 dysregulation and decrease inflammatory cytokines.
Shares of the company declined 9.8% on Aug 17, following the above-mentioned news. The decline was most likely attributable to the early-stage nature of the acquired candidates. In fact, the stock has declined 5.7% so far this year in comparison with the
industry’s 13.5% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Per the press release, Aurinia anticipates an investigational new drug (“IND”) filing for AUR200 by 2022-end, while initiating clinical studies for AUR300 in first-half 2023.
AUR200 was acquired by the company from privately-held Thunderbolt Pharma on purchase of the latter’s entire common stock. Aurinia made an upfront payment of $750,000 to Thunderbolt’s shareholders and will also make milestone payments upon acceptance of IND by the FDA, which will allow clinical studies to begin. Thunderbolt’s shareholders are also eligible to receive a low single-digit royalty on any future sale of the candidate.
The company acquired AUR300 from privately-held Riptide Bioscience through a licensing and research agreement. Riptide received an upfront payment of $6 million, and is also eligible to receive future milestone payments as well as royalties on sales.
Please note that Aurinia received FDA approval in January 2021 for Lupkynis to treat active lupus nephritis (“LN”), a disease that causes irreversible kidney damage. It is also the first drug in the company’s commercial portfolio. In June 2021, it filed a marketing authorization application seeking approval for the drug to treat LN patients in Europe.
Moderna ( MRNA Quick Quote MRNA - Free Report) , Repligen Corporation ( RGEN Quick Quote RGEN - Free Report) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( VRTX Quick Quote VRTX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Image: Bigstock
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Price
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc price | Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Quote
