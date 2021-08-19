We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berry Global (BERY) Exhibits Solid Prospects Amid Risks
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) is poised to benefit from strength in its consumer businesses across food and beverage end markets in the quarters ahead. Solid momentum in healthcare end market, recovery in construction end market along with its organic growth investments are likely to drive the company’s performance. Also, recovery in its industrial end market across the United States and Europe bodes well. For fiscal 2021 (ending September 2021), the company estimates organic sales growth of 5%.
Berry Global’s ability to generate strong cash flow enables it to improve organic growth capabilities, acquire assets and repay debts. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates cash flow from operations of $1,575 million and free cash flow of $875 million. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the company repaid long-term debt of $3,287 million. Also, its acquired business of RPC Group (July 2019) has enhanced its growth opportunities in the plastic and recycled packaging industry.
Berry Global’s focus on improving operational productivity, along with partnerships across the value chain, is likely to improve margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Investments in latest equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity are likely to increase its competency in the long run.
However, the company has been witnessing a rise in costs and expenses over some time. In fiscal 2020 (ended September 2020) and third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 3, 2021), its cost of goods sold jumped 28.1% and 34.2%, respectively, year over year. Also, in fiscal 2020 and third-quarter fiscal 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 45.8% and 4.5%, respectively. Of late, the company has been witnessing inflation in raw material and other costs such as corrugate and freight.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has returned 12.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.1%.
