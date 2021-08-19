We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Progressive's (PGR) July Earnings Decrease Y/Y, Revenues Rise
The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) reported earnings per share of 43 cents for July 2021, down 69% year over year. Improvement in the top line was offset by a rise in expenses.
Progressive’s shares have gained 5.9% in a year, underperforming the industry’s 28.9% increase.
July Numbers in Detail
Progressive recorded net premiums written of $4.6 billion, up 11% from $3.2 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were $4.3 billion, up 14% from about $3.8 billion reported the year-ago month.
Net realized gain on securities of $122.7 million declined 63% year over year.
Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 1320 basis points (bps) year over year to 96.7.
Total operating revenues were $4.5 billion, improving 12.7% year over year, owing to a 14.1% increase in premiums, 18.2% higher fee income and a 22% jump in service revenues. However, investment income, which was 9.5% lower, was a drag.
Total expenses rose 31.6% to $4.3 billion, primarily because of 37.6% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, 16.8% rise in other underwriting expenses and a 15.3% jump in policy acquisition costs.
In July, policies in force were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment improved 9% year over year to 22.8 million. Special Lines increased 8% from the year-earlier month to 5.2 million policies.
In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto expanded 8% to 8 million, while Direct Auto increased 11% to 9.6 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 18% year over year to 0.9 million. The Property business had 2.7 million policies in force in the reported month, up 13% year over year.
The company’s book value per share was $31.70 as of Jul 31, 2021, up 8.7% from $29.17 on Jul 31, 2020.
Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 25.2%, down 1310 bps from 38.3% in July 2020. Debt-to-total-capital ratio improved 140 bps year over year to 22.1 as of Jul 31, 2021.
Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
