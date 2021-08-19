We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ASML Holding N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 5.09% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ASML has gained about 59.22% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.59%. This means that ASML Holding N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 49.60% so far this year, so ASML is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ASML as it attempts to continue its solid performance.