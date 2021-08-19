4 Mutual Funds Under-$100 That You Must Consider

For beginners who don’t want to risk much, investing in mutual funds under $100 is a great way to get started. Obviously, there are plenty of low-priced stocks but it should be noted that stocks may not always provide investors the diversity that mutual funds assure. Risks associated with penny stocks are higher. On the other hand, there are low-cost mutual funds with decent returns where investors can invest as little as $100.
That said, a variety of fund houses offer mutual funds with minimum initial investment amount of $3,000 or higher. For this reason, beginners generally wait to save the minimum amount. However, there is always the risk of losing out on returns due to a late start. To counter this cost-hurdle, one must begin by buying low-cost funds.
Finding mutual funds under $100, however, can be cumbersome. This is because individual investors, who are just starting out, might find it difficult to screen best no-load mutual funds for $100 or less.
A $100 bet will make more sense when the bulk of the amount is invested and no charges are paid from it. Funds that carry no sales load and have relative low expense ratio should be preferred.
Prominent firms such as BlackRock, Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation offer several high quality, no-load funds with minimum initial investments of $100 or less. Mutual funds are thus an affordable option for diversity apart from being a safer investment bet.
4 Best Funds to Buy Now
We have highlighted four funds carrying a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) that investors should consider. Moreover, these funds have encouraging one and three-year returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is within $100.
We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors to identify potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance but also on the likely future success of the fund.
Laudus U.S. Large Cap Growth Fund ( LGILX Quick Quote LGILX - Free Report) seeks long-term capital appreciation, and invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap U.S. companies. Additionally, up to 20% of LGILX’s assets may be invested in foreign equity securities.
This Sector – Large Cap Growth product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, the fund’s returns over the three and five-year benchmarks are 23.6% and 23.8%, respectively.
LGILX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.74%, which is below the category average of 0.99%.
Schwab Balanced Fund ( SWOBX Quick Quote SWOBX - Free Report) seeks capital growth by primarily investing in equity securities and fixed income securities. The fund may, for temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, invest all of its assets directly in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations.
This Sector – Allocation Balanced product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, the fund has returned 11.9% over the three-year and 11.3% over the five-year benchmarks.
SWOBX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.50%, which is below the category average of 0.84%.
BlackRock Balanced Capital Fund Class R ( MRBPX Quick Quote MRBPX - Free Report) seeks the highest total investment return. The fund invests in equity securities and fixed-income securities. It may make investments directly in equity and fixed-income securities, indirectly through one or more funds that invest in such securities or in a combination of securities and funds.
This Sector – Allocation Balanced product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund has returned 12.7% over the three-year and 11.9% over the five-year benchmarks.
MRBPX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has an annual expense ratio of 1.18%.
Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio ( FSMEX Quick Quote FSMEX - Free Report) fund aims for capital growth. It invests majority of assets in companies that are engaged in activities such as research, manufacturing, supply and sale of medical equipment and related technologies.
This Zacks sector – Health product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund’s returns over the three and five-year benchmarks are 24.9% and 22.2%, respectively.
FSMEXsports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has an annual expense ratio of 0.70%, which is below the category average of 1.03%.
