5 Tech Earnings All-Stars
Earnings season is winding down but it’s not over yet.
About 260 companies are expected to report earnings this week including many of the big cap retailers.
But in addition to the retailers that are reporting, are a group of technology companies with some of the best earnings charts on the Street.
These 5 companies are Earnings All-Stars. They have either never missed on earnings in 5 years or have only missed one time.
Not only that, but their shares are trading at, or near, their all-time highs.
Earnings All-Stars Are Rare
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years, including during a pandemic.
That takes some serious communication with the analysts about what is going on at the company to achieve.
Not many companies can do it.
Can these 5 companies continue their hot streaks?
5 Tech Earnings All-Stars to Watch This Week
1. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2018. It has beat every quarter during the pandemic. Shares are up 54% year-to-date and are near new all-time highs. It’s trading at 50x forward earnings. Should you be getting in here or is it too late?
2. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s an impressive record. Shares are up 26% year-to-date and are at 2-year highs. It’s only trading with a forward P/E of 16.7. Is it a value stock?
3. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. What a tremendous earnings surprise track record. Shares are up 12.5% year-to-date and are near new highs. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 45. Is there more gas left in the tank?
4. Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was during the pandemic, in 2020. Shares are up 24% year-to-date, which is out performing the S&P 500, and are near 5-year highs. Shares are trading at 28x forward earnings. Is there more room left to rally?
5. Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and it, too, was in 2020. Shares have soared 49% year-to-date and are trading near new highs. It’s forward P/E is just 19.8. Is it a value stock?