How to Invest for the Future Economy

  • (1:00) - A Year After The Start of The Pandemic : What Has Happened?
  • (9:10) - What Does The Record Job Openings Mean For The Economy?
  • (16:00) - Large Cap vs. Small Cap Investing In Current Market Conditions
  • (26:30) -  Have We Reached Peak Earnings?
  • (31:45) - Where Sectors Should Investors Set Their Sights On?
  • (41:50) - How Will The Hybrid Work Environment Impact The Economy?
  • (47:00) - Episode Roundup: CBRE, MLHR, VOO, SPY, QQQ
  •                 Podcast@Zacks.com

 

Welcome to Episode #282 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week she’s joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, John Blank, to take a look at what is coming next for the global economy, the cities, and where stock investors should be looking to put their money to work.

John recently took at remote work and productivity gains in the Zacks August Economic Report.

You can read it here.

What’s the Next Catalyst from Here?

Stocks have gone from the coronavirus sell-off, to some being pandemic winners, to then a rally in the recovery winners like energy stocks.

But what will happen next?

The easy money has been made. But the dislocations that have happened during the pandemic will create winners, and losers, that stock investors might be able to exploit.

There will also be companies that will simply do well because of the strong economy that is expected over the next two quarters.

Be Open to What Will Do Well

What worked over the last 16 months may not keep working. Or it might.

Investors could consider real estate, including commercial real estate. CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Herman Miller (MLHR - Free Report) makes office furniture and has been working with customers on solutions for a post-pandemic return to the office.

The indexes have performed well off the coronavirus lows.

Why not stay in them?

Investors could simply buy the S&P 500 by buying one of the ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY - Free Report) or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) or the NASDAQ 100 by buying the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM - Free Report) .

What else should you know about investing in the second half of 2021?


