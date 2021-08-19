We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
How to Invest for the Future Economy
This week she’s joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, John Blank, to take a look at what is coming next for the global economy, the cities, and where stock investors should be looking to put their money to work.
John recently took at remote work and productivity gains in the Zacks August Economic Report.
You can read it here.
What’s the Next Catalyst from Here?
Stocks have gone from the coronavirus sell-off, to some being pandemic winners, to then a rally in the recovery winners like energy stocks.
But what will happen next?
The easy money has been made. But the dislocations that have happened during the pandemic will create winners, and losers, that stock investors might be able to exploit.
There will also be companies that will simply do well because of the strong economy that is expected over the next two quarters.
Be Open to What Will Do Well
What worked over the last 16 months may not keep working. Or it might.
Investors could consider real estate, including commercial real estate. CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Herman Miller (MLHR - Free Report) makes office furniture and has been working with customers on solutions for a post-pandemic return to the office.
The indexes have performed well off the coronavirus lows.
Why not stay in them?
Investors could simply buy the S&P 500 by buying one of the ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY - Free Report) or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) or the NASDAQ 100 by buying the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM - Free Report) .
What else should you know about investing in the second half of 2021?