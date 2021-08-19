We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $162.81, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 1.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.25% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WSM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, WSM is projected to report earnings of $2.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, up 20.87% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.72 per share and revenue of $7.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.65% and +12.69%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WSM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. WSM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, WSM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.27, which means WSM is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.