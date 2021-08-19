Zacks Market Edge Highlights: CBRE Group, Herman Miller, SPY, VOO and QQQM

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 19, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
How to Invest for the Future Economy
Welcome to Episode #282 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week she's joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, John Blank, to take a look at what is coming next for the global economy, the cities, and where stock investors should be looking to put their money to work.
John recently took at remote work and productivity gains in the
Zacks August Economic Report.
You can read it
here. What's the Next Catalyst from Here?
Stocks have gone from the coronavirus sell-off, to some being pandemic winners, to then a rally in the recovery winners like energy stocks.
But what will happen next?
The easy money has been made. But the dislocations that have happened during the pandemic will create winners, and losers, that stock investors might be able to exploit.
There will also be companies that will simply do well because of the strong economy that is expected over the next two quarters.
Be Open to What Will Do Well
What worked over the last 16 months may not keep working. Or it might.
Investors could consider real estate, including commercial real estate.
CBRE Group ( CBRE Quick Quote CBRE - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Herman Miller ( MLHR Quick Quote MLHR - Free Report) makes office furniture and has been working with customers on solutions for a post-pandemic return to the office.
The indexes have performed well off the coronavirus lows.
Why not stay in them?
Investors could simply buy the S&P 500 by buying one of the ETFs such as the
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ( VOO Quick Quote VOO - Free Report) or the NASDAQ 100 by buying the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF ( QQQM Quick Quote QQQM - Free Report) .
What else should you know about investing in the second half of 2021?
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: CBRE Group, Herman Miller, SPY, VOO and QQQM
