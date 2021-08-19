Should Value Investors Pick The RMR Group (RMR) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?
One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put The RMR Group Inc. ( RMR Quick Quote RMR - Free Report) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks: PE Ratio
A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.
On this front, The RMR Group has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 24.4, as you can see in the chart below: Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 25.2. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, The RMR Group’s current PE level puts it noticeably above its midpoint over the past five years.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, the stock’s PE compares unfavorably with the sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 16.3. This indicates that the stock is relatively overvalued right now, compared to its peers.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We should also point out that The RMR Group has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 21.8, which is lower than the current level. So it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for The RMR Group stock in the near term too.
P/S Ratio
Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.
Right now, The RMR Group has a P/S ratio of about 2.1. This is somewhat lower than the S&P 500’s average of 5. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is marginally below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.
Broad Value Outlook
In aggregate, The RMR Group currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes The RMR Group a solid choice for value investors.
What About the Stock Overall?
Though The RMR Group might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of A and a Momentum score of A. This gives RMR a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores
here >>) Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current quarter has seen three upward and no downward revision in the past sixty days period, while the full fiscal year estimate has seen two upward revisions and no downward revisions in the same time period. As a result, the consensus estimateforthe current quarter has improved 4.4% and the full fiscal year has risen by 4%,in the past two months. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:
The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which indicates that while analysts have some apprehensions about the stock in the immediate future, the stock’s growth story might be good over the long term. Thus, we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.
Bottom Line
The RMR Group is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a sluggish industry rank and a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. Nonetheless, over the past year, the industry has clearly outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
So, despite a Zacks Rank #3, we believe that bullish analyst sentiment and favorable industry factors make this value stock a compelling pick.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Pick The RMR Group (RMR) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?
One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put The RMR Group Inc. (RMR - Free Report) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:
PE Ratio
A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.
On this front, The RMR Group has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 24.4, as you can see in the chart below:
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 25.2. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, The RMR Group’s current PE level puts it noticeably above its midpoint over the past five years.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, the stock’s PE compares unfavorably with the sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 16.3. This indicates that the stock is relatively overvalued right now, compared to its peers.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We should also point out that The RMR Group has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 21.8, which is lower than the current level. So it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for The RMR Group stock in the near term too.
P/S Ratio
Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.
Right now, The RMR Group has a P/S ratio of about 2.1. This is somewhat lower than the S&P 500’s average of 5. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is marginally below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.
Broad Value Outlook
In aggregate, The RMR Group currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes The RMR Group a solid choice for value investors.
What About the Stock Overall?
Though The RMR Group might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of A and a Momentum score of A. This gives RMR a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)
Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current quarter has seen three upward and no downward revision in the past sixty days period, while the full fiscal year estimate has seen two upward revisions and no downward revisions in the same time period.
As a result, the consensus estimateforthe current quarter has improved 4.4% and the full fiscal year has risen by 4%,in the past two months. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:
The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus
The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote
The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which indicates that while analysts have some apprehensions about the stock in the immediate future, the stock’s growth story might be good over the long term. Thus, we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.
Bottom Line
The RMR Group is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a sluggish industry rank and a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. Nonetheless, over the past year, the industry has clearly outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
So, despite a Zacks Rank #3, we believe that bullish analyst sentiment and favorable industry factors make this value stock a compelling pick.