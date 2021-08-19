Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 19, 2021

  • Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW - Free Report) soared 9.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $4.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 per share.
  • The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (TJX - Free Report) shares jumped 5.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.
  • Shares of Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) increased 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s (LITE - Free Report) shares gained after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.

