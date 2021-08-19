We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Weekly Jobless Claims Hit New Post-Pandemic Low
Initial Jobless Claims for last week have reached a new post-pandemic low to 348K this morning, nicely beneath expectations and the previous week’s slightly upwardly revised 377K. This brings the three-week average new claims to its own post-pandemic low: 371K. In fact, this morning’s initial claims report notches the new Covid low total 20K below the previous record. Very good news for the labor market.
Continuing Claims reached 2.82 million for a post-Covid low of its own. The previous week was upwardly revised from 2.87 million (at the time, this was the post-Covid low) to 2.90 million. This brings the trailing three-month average on longer-term jobless claims to an even 3.00 million. With continuing claims reporting a week in arrears from initial claims, is it too much to expect we might finally go sub-3 million next week?
The August Philly Fed survey, on the other hand, was disappointing: 19.4 was the lowest print of the year. This compares to the 48-year high we saw back in April of 50.2; today’s read indicates a slack in productivity we haven’t seen since December of last year. It’s also the fourth month in a row of declines for goods-producing in the country’s sixth-largest city. Is this simply a matter of working down higher inventories, or something else?
Retailers reporting quarterly earnings numbers ahead of the bell this morning have performed extremely well, including two big-box names that carried a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Value-Growth-Momentum score of A into their earnings releases: Macy’s ((M - Free Report) and Kohl’s ((KSS - Free Report) .
Macy’s posted a 486% positive surprise for its latest quarter, with $1.29 per share clobbering the 22 cents expected, and easily outpacing the 81 cents per share the company made in the year-ago quarter. This marks the eighth-straight quarter of outperforming analysts’ earnings estimates. Revenues of $5.65 billion represents a 10.27% beat over the Zacks consensus. Shares are up more than 6% in early trading, more than 60% year to date.
Kohl’s also performed most impressively in its Q2 report this morning, with $2.48 per share well beyond the $1.30 analysts were expecting. Revenues in the quarter grew 31% to $4.45 billion, ahead of the $4.20 billion expected. This is Kohl’s fourth-straight earnings beat, with a trailing four-quarter average of higher than 100%. Shares have gained 27% year to date, and are up another 2% in early trading.
Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)-rated Estee Lauder ((EL - Free Report) swept past estimates on both top and bottom lines this morning, reporting 78 cents per share on $3.94 billion in revenues — far outpacing the 51 cents per share and $3.74 billion analysts had been looking for. Skin, hair and fragrances were all up in the quarter, while makeup was down a bit. Full-year earnings guidance has now been raised to $7.23-7.38 per share, well ahead of the Zacks consensus $6.29. Shares are up 1% this morning.