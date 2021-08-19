We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AMMO (POWW) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AMMO (POWW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of POWW and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
AMMO is one of 260 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. POWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWW's full-year earnings has moved 30.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, POWW has gained about 123.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -5.51% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AMMO is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, POWW belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.26% so far this year, so POWW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on POWW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.