Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Signet (SIG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $66.61, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the jewelry company had lost 3.43% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.68% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.

SIG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 2, 2021. On that day, SIG is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 238.94%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SIG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.18.

Investors should also note that SIG has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SIG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers