The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chevron, T-Mobile, American Express, Vale and Bayer

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 20, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) , T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) , American Express Company (AXP - Free Report) , Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Analyst Reports for Chevron, T-Mobile and American Express
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp., T-Mobile US, and American Express. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of Chevron have underperformed the Zacks Integrated Oil industry over the past year (+16.3% vs. +32.5%), however, it is poised for capital appreciation based on a slew of tailwinds. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry owing to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.
Chevron's Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. It is estimated to generate potential annual cost savings of $300 million within a year of the deal's closing. The company, however, is reeling under the pressure of volatility in commodity prices. Chevron's upstream segment has been bearing the brunt of the commodity price plunge.
(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)
T-Mobile shares have gained +19.2% over the last six months against the Zacks National Wireless industry's gain of +4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's Ultra Capacity 5G, that covers 165 million people with average speeds of 350 Mbps, is on track to reach 200 million by the end of this year.
The company has raised its outlook for 2021 and continues to make progress on integration activities. A third of Sprint customers have been moved to the T-Mobile network. It, however, operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced plans for consumers as well as small enterprises have hurt its bottom line.
(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)
Shares of American Express have gained +32.3% in the year to date period against the Zacks Financial Miscellaneous Services industry's gain of +12.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that increase in world-wide network volumes has been aiding discount revenues, which is its largest revenue driver.
Consumer spending on travel and entertainment, which carry higher margins for the company, has been increasing continuously. The fact that American Express cards are used widely across the world, expense in the form of card member services and card member rewards is likely to increase. Marketing and business development expense is also expected to rise.
(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Vale and Bayer.
