4 Stocks to Buy on a Promising Online Grocery Market

Retail sales have been on a downtrend this year and declined in July after a surprise rise in June. However, groceries are high on demand and e-commerce is playing an important role is boosting sales.
Online grocery sales picked up last year, following the COVID-19 outbreak and since then has turned into a habit, given the convenience and safety it offers. Moreover, with fears of the Delta variant of the coronavirus once again haunting, it is likely that e-commerce will continue to boost online grocery sales.
Rapid Growth for Online Grocery Sales
According to eMarketer, online grocery sales have already crossed $100 billion this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has given people a reason to depend on it.
Last year, online grocery sales had jumped 54% year over year across the industry, according to eMarketer. Although people shopped almost everything online following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the indispensable grocery segment was a winner.
Online Grocery Market to Grow
The vaccination drive has given people the confidence to step out of their home, which has seen many customers returning to stores. However, the pandemic has changed the shopping habits of millions and experts believe that ecommerce is here to stay as the focus of grocery players has also shifted to the online business.
According to eMarketer, although online grocery will somewhat slow down as the economy reopens and more people visit stores physically, sales will still grow 12% in 2021.
A separate report by Mercator Advisory Group predicts that online shopping will account for 20% to 25% of the overall grocery market by 2025. The present market share could double to $250 billion by that time. Also, grocers are increasingly shifting focus on pick-up and delivery facilities as people are hesitating to step out of their houses.
Moreover, with fears of the Delta variant of the coronavirus once again gripping people following the surge in cases in recent weeks, people may continue shopping grocery online to maintain social distancing.
Our Choices
Given this situation, investing in grocery stocks with a strong online presence should lead to solid returns going forward. We have picked four such stocks, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Dollar General Corporation ( DG Quick Quote DG - Free Report) is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States. It offers a wide selection of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 10.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 0.4% over the past 60 days.
Celsius Holdings Inc. ( CELH Quick Quote CELH - Free Report) specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 54.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 30.8% over the past 60 days.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. ( JJSF Quick Quote JJSF - Free Report) is an American manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 23.6% over the past 60 days.
SunOpta, Inc. ( STKL Quick Quote STKL - Free Report) is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved more than 100% over the past 60 days.
