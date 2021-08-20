We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viasat (VSAT) & Telefonica Unit to Expand Internet Service in Brazil
Viasat, Inc. (VSAT - Free Report) has partnered with Telefonica (TEF - Free Report) Global Solutions to expand the availability of satellite Internet service for businesses across Brazil.
Telefonica Global Solutions manages the international Wholesale, Global Roaming, Multinationals and USA businesses within the Telefonica Group.
Per the agreement, Telefonica Global Solutions will be a wholesale distributor of Viasat’s high-speed satellite Internet services in Brazil, serving businesses across the country.
Enterprises that are located in hard-to-reach regions of Brazil, where terrestrial Internet service is unavailable, are unable to capitalize on advanced digital services. This partnership is aimed at providing the businesses with an opportunity to join the digital community and boost operations.
Viasat continues to expand its Internet service offerings and ink new distribution agreements to better serve the people of Brazil. The Carlsbad, CA-based company has been witnessing significant adoption of its service and thus aims to make the most of the opportunity to serve businesses. By partnering with Telefonica Global Solutions, it can reach more locations and target a wider customer base to bring digital inclusion.
Viasat’s current satellite Internet service uses bandwidth from the Telebras SGDC-1 satellite. It plans to augment the network with a next-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3. The first-of-three satellite (for the Americas) is scheduled for launch in early 2022.
Viasat holds a leadership position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The company’s Satellite Services segment is progressing well, thanks to improving in-flight connectivity service revenues with growth in fixed broadband business resulting from higher bandwidth service plans.
Viasat’s shares have gained 25.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 25.4%.
