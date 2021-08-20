Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 20, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) surged 19.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.29 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22 per share.
  • Kohl's Corporation’s (KSS - Free Report) shares jumped 7.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share.
  • Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) gained 2.6% after the posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.78 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s (BJ - Free Report) shares advanced 4% after it posted second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.82 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macys, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Kohls Corporation (KSS) - free report >>

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - free report >>

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) - free report >>

Published in

retail