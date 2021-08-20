We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Westlake Chemical's (WLK) Unit Wraps Up Buyout of LASCO Fittings
Westlake Chemical Company’s (WLK - Free Report) subsidiary, North American Pipe Corporation (“NAPCO”) completed the buyout of LASCO Fittings, Inc from Aalberts, NV. LASCO Fittings is a Brownsville, TN-based injected-molded PVC fittings manufacturer.
NAPCO is optimistic that LASCO Fittings will enable it to expand its market outreach, especially since the latter has expertise in a range of markets in the United States like plumbing, pool and spa, industrial, irrigation and retail. LASCO’s portfolio is compatible with NAPCO’s existing range of products, thus widening the latter’s product offerings.
LASCO Fittings, which employs roughly 560 employees, will continue to operate a 48-acre, 500,000 square foot production and distribution site in Brownsville, northeast of Memphis. The entity also has eight regional distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.
Shares of Westlake Chemical have returned 42.5% in the past year compared with 43.6% surge of its industry.
Westlake Chemical, in its last earnings call, stated that will continue with its business investments. It expects that the acquisitions of Boral North America and LASCO Fittings, totaling around $2.4 billion, will initiate a stage of development and growth for the company. The company is optimistic about strength in the housing, repair and remodeling markets. It also aims to leverage growth opportunities arising from the acquisitions.
