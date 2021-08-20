We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MEDIFAST INC (MED) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of MEDIFAST INC (MED - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
MEDIFAST INC is one of 187 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's full-year earnings has moved 1.53% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, MED has returned 11.15% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 5.30%. As we can see, MEDIFAST INC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, MED belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.39% this year, meaning that MED is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MED will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.