AstraZeneca (AZN) Stops Phase III Study on Ultomiris for ALS

AstraZeneca PLC’s ( AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) wholly owned subsidiary, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, announced that it has discontinued the phase III study evaluating its long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris (ravulizumab), in adult patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
The decision to stop the CHAMPION-ALS study was based on recommendation of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (“IDMC”), following their review of data from a pre-specified interim analysis. The IDMC recommended that the study should be stopped owing to lack of efficacy.
Moreover, no new safety finding was observed, and the data was similar to the safety profile of Ultomiris.
The global placebo-controlled phase III CHAMPION-ALS study investigated the safety and efficacy of Ultomiris in a broad ALS patient population. The primary endpoint of the study was to see a change in the ALS functional rating scale-revised score.
We remind investors that Ultomiris was added to AstraZeneca’s portfolio following the acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in July 2021. The drug is approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (“PNH”) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) to inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy in adult and pediatric (one month of age and older) patients.
Another company developing a treatment for ALS is
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( APLS Quick Quote APLS - Free Report) .
The company is evaluating its sole marketed drug, Empaveli (pegcetacoplan), in the phase II MERIDIAN study for the treatment of ALS. Empaveli is approved as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients suffering from PNH.
In a separate press release, AstraZeneca announced positive data from the phase III PROVENT study evaluating its COVID-19 antibody combo, AZD7442.
Data from the study showed that treatment with AZD7442 led to a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 – the primary endpoint. Treatment with AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 infection by 77% as compared to placebo. Per the company, AZD7442 is the first long-acting antibody combination to prevent COVID-19 disease.
Also, no case of severe COVID-19 or COVID-19-related death was reported in the AZD7442 arm, while there were three cases of severe COVID-19 disease in the placebo arm, including two deaths.
