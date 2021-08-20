We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.96, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 4.62% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CCL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CCL to post earnings of -$1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $784.35 million, up 2430.15% from the year-ago period.
CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.71 per share and revenue of $2.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.56% and -48.31%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. CCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.