Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 23, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Foot Locker Inc.'s (FL - Free Report) shares jumped 7.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.21, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08.
  • Farfetch Ltd.'s (FTCH - Free Report) shares gained 1.5% after reporting second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.31, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.38.
  • Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY - Free Report) rose 1% after the FDA approved its drug Opdivo for post-surgery bladder cancer.
  • Shares of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) soared 15.1% after posting second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - free report >>

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - free report >>

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) - free report >>

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) - free report >>

Published in

business-services pharmaceuticals retail